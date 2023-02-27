RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to Richmond this October. The duo is taking on Altria Theater for their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today” tour.

Tickets for the show, which will be on Oct. 29, 2023, show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online at AltriaTheater.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849, or in person at the Altria Theatre Box Office at 6 N Laurel Street. Patrons are urged to only buy tickets authorized by Altria Theater.

Martin and Short’s performances reflect their decades-long friendship and effortless chemistry. They first worked together in the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” The two have been touring together since 2015 with their “A Very Stupid Conversation.” live show.

The duo is described to have rapid-fire jokes that are self-deprecating and mischievous but joyful. The tour will feature special guests Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers