‘Stick A Fork In It!’: Local chefs and caterers end Richmond Black Restaurant Experience Week with a bang

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Black Restaurant Experience Week came to a close Sunday, ending with a gathering of food-talented individuals.

‘Stick A Fork In It! — A Food Lover’s Dream’ was held today at the Altria Theatre. Many local chefs and caterers showed off their culinary specialties. The event held tasting contests, cooking demonstrations, and much more.

8News spoke to people there who say it was a hit.

“It draws a lot of camaraderie for the restaurants — this experience is one for the city,” said Adrienne Milford, a catering manager at Mama J’s.

The event also held live music.

