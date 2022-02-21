Sticky Rice donating 100% of profits Thursday for Fox Elementary after tragic school fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sticky Rice, a popular sushi restaurant in The Fan District, will be donating 100% of its profits Thursday to raise money for William Fox Elementary School, which tragically caught fire earlier this month.

Fox Elementary burned down on Friday, Feb. 11, leaving students without their school and teachers losing many supplies in their classrooms.

The school is located in The Fan neighborhood and built countless childhood memories in the community for over 110 years.

William Fox Elementary School in Richmond’s Fan District was ablaze late Friday night with flames showing prominently from the school’s roof. (Photo 02/11/22, Percell Jackson, Commonwealth Media Group)

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Sticky Rice will be donating 100% of their profits earned that day to raise money for the school, according to a release by the restaurant.

“Sticky Rice has been just a few blocks from Fox Elementary for more than 20 years now. Many of our long-time guests have children that attend or have attended Fox, and I’m sure at least a few went there themselves. We would love to take this opportunity to give back to the neighborhood that has always been there to support us,” said Zachary Newbright, manager of Sticky Rice.

Sticky Rice is located at 2232 West Main St. Richmond, Va. They will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will be serving food until 11 p.m.