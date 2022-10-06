RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stone Brewing Richmond is inviting the public to celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with a lineup of German-inspired beer and food, live music, and fun contests benefiting Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The doors to Stone Brewing Richmond — located at 4300 Williamsburg Avenue — open at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, and the day is packed with live contests and performances.

At 2:30 p.m., the “Whiskers for Whiskers” Beard & Mustache Contest, held by the RVA Beard League, will kick off. The contest has six categories, including a fake beard category complete with free supplies, so anyone can enter. Entry into the contest is a $5 donation to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

The beard contest will be followed at 4 p.m. by a Stein Hoisting contest, letting participants test their strength as they try to hold a liter of beer for as long as they can. Participants can enter by making a donation to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

After the contests, Miles Hoyle of the Fighting Jamesons will take the stage at 5 p.m., performing two hours of folk music for the authentic Oktoberfest experience.

Of course, there will be plenty of beers to sample, including half a dozen German-inspired brews. The Live Buena food trailer will also be on-site and serving up food from noon until 8:00 p.m.

The festival will wrap up at 9 p.m.