Stonewall Jackson monument in Richmond coming down

Stonewall Jackson monument in Richmond, Virginia set to come down on Wednesday, July 1. (Photo: Nick Conigliaro)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to crew members on the scene, the Stonewall Jackson monument located on Monument Avenue will be coming down today.

Crew members told 8News that the intersection of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue will be closed for the next few hours while they work to pull down the statue.

BREAKING: Police and a construction crew are have blocked off the intersection around the Stonewall Jackson Monument.

A crew member tells me they are here to pull it down today. @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/NpXGYrNOD9 — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) July 1, 2020

