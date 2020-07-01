RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to crew members on the scene, the Stonewall Jackson monument located on Monument Avenue will be coming down today.
Crew members told 8News that the intersection of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue will be closed for the next few hours while they work to pull down the statue.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Stonewall Jackson monument in Richmond coming down
- New laws expanding Virginians’ access to voting go into effect today
- Powhatan woman charged after lying about being assaulted by two Black people
- Goochland woman’s privacy exploited in new online retail scam
- Walmart stops selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise online following backlash