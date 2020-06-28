‘Stonewall Uprising: LGBTQ March for Black Lives’ draws hundreds to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds showed up to the “Stonewall Uprising: LGBTQ March for Black Lives” event organized by more than a dozen LGBTQ organizations on Saturday evening.

The crowd could be seen waving rainbow flags and signs — and the march was held to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising, which helped spark the LGBTQ civil rights movement.

One of the organizers, Stephanie Merlo, explained to 8News why this event was needed.

“Often times, we are quick to not recognize and not stand up for others because it might be uncomfortable — but that has to stop today,” Merlo said. “We are all human at the end of the day. We need to stand up and fight for just that — human rights.”

Protesters marched from Diversity Richmond through the city during the event.

LATEST HEADLINES: