Stoney addresses residents at first town hall on Navy Hill proposal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The steps are moving along with Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed plan to redevelop downtown Richmond.

The Navy Hill proposal includes a new arena, new shops and a new GRTC transit building. Residents were allowed to address Stoney on Thursday about the $1.5 billion proposal during the first in a series of town hall meetings for the development plan.

Those for the proposal say the project will transform the city and bring people into the area.

“Right now the entire footprint of where the Coliseum sits is just desolate. There’s nothing, there’s no activity, there’s no restaurants, there’s no housing,” said Jack Berry, president of Richmond Region Tourism. “This provides everything and this will take us to the next level as a destination.”

Critics of the proposed project believe it could force current low-income residents out of the area.

“I’m hearing so much about affordable this and affordable that but to me I need to know what they call affordable,” resident Linda Sutton said Thursday.

Stoney told the crowd the Navy Hill proposal is needed because it will not only provide a better quality of life for residents but also attract more tourists to downtown Richmond.

