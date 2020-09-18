Stoney administration introduces grant program for childcare and learning centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Mayor’s Office announced on Friday that community organizations can now apply for a grant from the city to increase capacity and safety measures for emergency childcare and facilitated learning centers.

“These neighborhood-based organizations are trusted voices in the community with a track record of caring for our kids,” said Mayor Stoney. “This funding should allow them to continue and expand that care now that working caregivers need it more than ever.”

Mayor Levar Stoney announced on Wednesday that $1 million in CARES act funding would be used to support established childcare providers from around the city. Facilities can put the funding towards continuing care or expanding the number of children able to participate in their program.

Organizations applying for the grant must have a plan in place to keep children safe and secure at their facilities.

“Our first priority is the safety and security of the children in care,” said Mayor Stoney. “It is incumbent on the city to provide safeguards to this effect.”

In order to apply centers must provide liability insurance, VDSS approval and a COVID-19 policy and procedure manual, among other documentation. For more information about the application process, click here.

