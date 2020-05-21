Stoney administration to provide update on COVID-19

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks at the city hall in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 14, 2020. Stoney said at a news conference Thursday that the most recently available data shows an increase in the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive in the last two weeks. He also said the data shows that the virus is having a disproportionate impact on people of color and noted that Richmond has a higher percentage of minorities than the rest of the state. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stony and Dr. Danny Avula from the Richmond and Henrico Health District will provide an update on the city’s response to coronavirus.

During a briefing Monday morning, Stoney said the city’s priority will be to expand its testing capacity and access during the two-week reopening delay granted by Governor Northam.

The press briefing will take place at 1 p.m. Watch it on 8News on-air or online.