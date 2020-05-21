Stoney administration to provide update on COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stony and Dr. Danny Avula from the Richmond and Henrico Health District will provide an update on the city’s response to coronavirus.
During a briefing Monday morning, Stoney said the city’s priority will be to expand its testing capacity and access during the two-week reopening delay granted by Governor Northam.
The press briefing will take place at 1 p.m.