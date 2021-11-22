Stoney announces new details for Armstrong-Walker Classic parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced more details about the upcoming Armstrong-Walker Classic parade.

The parade honoring the annual high school football game was a beloved tradition in Richmond for 40 years, from 1939 to 1978.

Stoney announced that the parade will begin on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Leigh and 4th st. and end at Virginia Union University, where there will be tailgating parties as well as a youth football game. The event was originally announced Aug. 27.

“This Saturday’s parade will be just the first step toward recapturing some of that old glory that’s still right here in the City of Richmond, and renewing that community spirit that made it so special for an entire generation,” said Stoney. “It was 40 years for one generation, we’re gonna create a new stretch, a new streak for another 40 years for a new generation of Richmonders.”

The parade will honor the Armstrong-Walker classic, a tradition that drew thousands annually to City Stadium for 40 years. The first game took place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 1939, between what were then the only two black schools in Richmond. The game was held on that same day every year until 1978, the year before racial segregation ended in the area’s schools.

“This is a celebration of not just education, but it’s a celebration of self-determination, black excellence and unity here in Richmond, and the achievements of those who come before us as well,” said Stoney.

Sgt. Carole Adams of the Richmond Police Department and Dr. Howard Hopkins, interim Activities Director for Richmond Public Schools, appeared alongside Stoney at the press conference.

Adams briefed the crowd on the road closures that will be caused by the parade. Hopkins, whop was also involved in organizing the event, has worked at both Armstrong and Maggie Walker.

“We are so happy that we have an opportunity to make this occasion another legacy in the City of Richmond,” said Hopkins.