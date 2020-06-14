Stoney asks Commonwealth’s Attorney to investigate report of a protester being hit by an RPD vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney announced Sunday morning that he has requested the Commonwealth’s Attorney to investigate an incident where a police vehicle may have hit a protester.

There is currently a video of the incident circling social media. The video shows a Richmond Police Department SUV being blocked by a group of protesters, and eventually driving through them.

Here is a video of the incident taken by @BreRVA on Twitter:

This took place at 9:30 p.m. last night at the 400 block of N. Allen Avenue, near the Robert E. Lee monument, according to the RPD.

Stoney said while the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s investigation is underway he wants the department to place the officer involved on administrative leave.

While the investigation is underway, I have instructed the Richmond Police Department to place the officer involved on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation by the Commonwealth’s Attorney. 2/2 — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) June 14, 2020

RPD announced earlier today they were conducting their own investigating the incident and were looking at it as a “possible assault on an officer inside the vehicle as well as reports on social media that a person in the crowd may have been struck by this police vehicle.”

