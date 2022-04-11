RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney called his proposal to transfer $7.3 million to begin work on a new 1,800-seat George Wythe High School “one last offer at compromise” amid an impasse over school size between the Richmond City Council and School Board.

Alongside four city council members, Stoney said Monday that he will introduce an ordinance to reallocate $7.3 million in school construction funds to the school division that will be able to accommodate “all of its students.”

Stoney said the plan would allow for the design of a new school that could have 1,800 students when it opens and have the ability to expand if needed. The mayor called on the School Board to back the proposal, but its members have continued to support building a new school for 1,600 students.

“Our children have waited long enough,” Stoney said Monday. “Their parents have waited long enough It’s time to put down our swords and it’s time to elevate our kids above the fight.”

The School Board and council have been at an impasse over how to move forward with the initial funding for the project.

In late March, the Richmond City Council rejected a plan to transfer the $7.3 million in funding to the school board to move forward with the design of a new school.

“I know deep down we all want the best for our kids, but the time for disagreement is over. The time for politics is over. Each day of further delay is a disservice for our kids,” the mayor added.

