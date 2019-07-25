Stoney cites potential Trump visit behind Jamestown committee resignation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of next week’s celebration for the 400th anniversary of the first representative legislative assembly, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D) resigned from two committees Wednesday amid reports that the event’s organizers plan to host President Donald Trump at the ceremony in Jamestown. Democratic leaders in Virginia said Sunday they plan to boycott the celebration if the president were to show.

“The upcoming celebration marks the 400th anniversary of the oldest democratic body in the Western Hemisphere and presents an opportunity to reflect upon the principles, enduring and evolving, that informed the founding of our commonwealth and our nation,” Stoney wrote in the letter to the head of American Evolution. “A president who labels those who disagree with him as un-American and ignorantly advocates for duly elected congresswomen, all United States citizens of color, to be sent back to their countries of origin has no place at this commemorative gathering in our commonwealth this weekend.”

In his letter to American Evolution, the organization in charge of planning the ceremony, Stoney writes that his decision to step down from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation 2019 Commemoration Steering Committee and the First Africans to English North America Committee is because he “will not play a role in hosting a president that disparages those who do and denigrates our democracy in the process.”

