1  of  3
Breaking News
Northam to announce removal of Lee statue Stoney, Councilman Jones to introduce ordinance to remove all Confederate statues on Monument Avenue Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Stoney, Councilman Jones to introduce ordinance to remove Confederate statues on Monument Avenue

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

J.E.B. Stuart Memorial in Richmond (photo taken by 8News).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney intends to file an ordinance with City Councilman Michael Jones, the city’s 9th District representative, aimed at removing all Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.

According to a release from the mayor, the ordinance is expected to be introduced by July.

“I appreciate the recommendations of the Monument Avenue Commission – those were the appropriate recommendations at the time. But times have changed, and removing these statues will allow the healing process to begin for so many Black Richmonders and Virginians,” Stoney said Wednesday. “Richmond is no longer the Capital of the Confederacy – it is filled with diversity and love for all – and we need to demonstrate that.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events