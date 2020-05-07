Live Now
WATCH: Stoney, director of Richmond Health District give city residents update on COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney updated residents Thursday on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic alongside Dr. Danny Avula, the Richmond Health District director.

Virginia health officials have reported 473 coronavirus cases and 17 COVID-19 deaths in the city. On Thursday, the mayor said that 12 city employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

During his last coronavirus briefing, Stoney confirmed that a city employee was among those who succumbed to the virus.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate,” Stoney said April 30. “It knows no boundaries. Race, gender, you name it.”

