Stoney expected to unveil new initiatives for 2020 in State of the City address

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give his third State of the City address Tuesday at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

According to city administration officials, Stoney plans highlight progress made in the last three years, unveil a few initiatives for 2020, announce improvements to city permitting operations and call on increased focus on serving the needs of children and families in the city.

“Over the last three years, we’ve made significant progress in building One Richmond and becoming a welcoming, inclusive and equitable city through change and investments that benefit all our residents,” Stoney said in a statement ahead of Tuesday’s address.

The mayor’s address comes a day after a majority of Richmond City Council released a resolution asking Stoney to withdraw his Navy Hill redevelopment proposal and start again. Stoney was adamant he would not withdraw his plans in a tweet on Monday.

“In 2020, it’s time to acknowledge that Richmond can meet its challenges and create opportunities to lift up and empower everyone in our city,” the statement continued.

Stoney will begin his speech at 6 p.m.

