Stoney hires local restauranteur Jason Alley to help support RVA restaurant industry

Jason Alley has been hired by the City of Richmond to serve as a liaison between the restaurant industry and the city administration. (Photo provided by the City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jason Alley, the restauranteur behind some of Richmond’s favorite restaurants, has been hired by the city to help come up with creative ways to support the restaurant scene during the pandemic.

Alley will serve as a provisional policy advisor to establish a relationship between the restaurant community and city administration.

The chef has decades of experience in restaurant development and ownership. He was the owner of Comfort and Pasture before they closed down and is currently at Bingo Beer Co.

“In this position, he will assist in innovating and implementing safe ways to support restauranteurs and their staff during this challenging time for the restaurant industry,” the city announced in a release.

Alley will also work closely with the Departments of Economic Development and Public Works to promote outdoor dining and other creative hospitality solutions.

“I’m really excited to help bridge the gap between restaurants, small businesses and the city,” Mr. Alley said. “I think there tends to be an assumption that we aren’t all on the same team. I hope to remedy that by helping the city help the small business community.”