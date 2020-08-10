Stoney introduces ordinance to prohibit firearms near permitted events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney introduced an ordinance prohibiting firearms adjacent to events requiring a permit at today’s Richmond City Council meeting. The new ordinance would modify the Richmond City Code section on “Carrying Firearms in Certain Places.”

According to a press release from the mayor’s office, under the newly introduced ordinance the possession, carrying or transportation of firearms would be prohibited in a public space when it is being used by, or is adjacent to, an event that requires a city permit.

“The City of Richmond proudly hosts hundreds of public events each year, but I believe it’s in the interest of everyone’s safety to take guns out of these spaces when neighbors, visitors and families gather,” said Mayor Stoney. “Under this proposed change, Richmond residents will be able to attend public events with a greater sense of security, knowing that the city is actively prioritizing their safety.”

The new ordinance will apply to permitted events or an event that should be permitted, according to the release. The release states that the ordinance is made possible by a recent amendment by the Virginia General Assembly to the Code of Virginia.

In 2019, the mayor introduced an ordinance prohibiting the carrying of fire-arms in city-owned and operated parks and facilities. The ordinance went into effect after the General Assembly adopted legislation granting that authority to localities.

The new ordinance awaits approval by the Richmond City Council. According to the press release, if the ordinance is approved it will not apply to authorized military personnel in the performance of their lawful duties, law enforcement officers or security guards contracted or employed by the City of Richmond.

