Stoney: Navy Hill deal complete, awaiting city council’s approval

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney announced Thursday that negotiations for the Navy Hill development have been agreed upon and his administration intends to submit the plan to the Richmond City Council next week for approval.

A deal between the City of Richmond and The NH District Corporation (NHDC) was completed after 17 months of negotiations. In November, when he announced the Navy Hill plan, Stoney called on locals to “share in our prosperity in not just old Richmond, but new Richmond in all its diversity and emerging talent.”

The mayor said Thursday he believes the development plan could help take the community further.

“The ordinances we will deliver to the city council on Monday propose a responsible and inclusive opportunity to grow our economy by creating a thriving city center and community,” Mayor Stoney said.

The mayor boasted about the number of jobs the project will bring to the area. The negotiated proposal, according to the mayor’s office, should include 12,500 jobs in construction and more than 9,000 permanent jobs.

“The agreement we have negotiated ensures that the Navy Hill development project will create thousands of jobs, hundreds of affordable housing units, job-training opportunities, new revenue, and world-class amenities for all Richmonders,” Stoney continued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.