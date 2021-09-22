Stoney: Proposed GRTC service cuts ‘seems rushed,’ decision to not utilize regional and federal money is ‘inexplicable’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a letter sent to the GRTC Board of Directors on Tuesday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney emphasized that proposed service cuts to the city’s public transit system are counterintuitive and puts low-income residents at a disadvantage.

The mayor encouraged the board to seek alternatives to ending all transit service after 11 p.m., which Stoney says would hit those dependent on transit the hardest.

“Are we going to ask our most transit critical customers, to leave home earlier, wait longer, walk farther and return later? Service cuts should not punish those who need public transit the most,” Stoney said.

Stoney proposed alternatively, among other things, that GRTC consider partnerships with rideshare companies to provide micro transit solutions and creating community-based programs that put smaller buses on the streets.

“I ask that you make the choices that will serve the best interest of riders of transit both now and in the future,” Stoney said. “We need to ensure that bus service keeps running for Richmond’s most vulnerable communities.”

With $155 million available to the city in federal funds over the next two years thanks to the American Rescue Plan, Stoney said not tapping further into federal and state resources was “inexplicable.”

The proposed cuts come as GRTC faces a worker shortage. Stoney believes a driver and mechanic wage increase of $5-$7 across the board will provide greater employee retention and be an incentive for new hires.

Read the mayor’s letter below: