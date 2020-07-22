Stoney provides list of upcoming paving projects as crews continue work on Chippenham Parkway

Stoney visited crews working along Richmond’s segment of Chippenham Parkway, a paving project that spans nearly 20 lane miles and represents a $1.5 million investment to repair roads in the city’s South Side, on Tuesday. (photo courtesy of Mayor Stoney’s office)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews from Richmond’s Department of Public Works have paved more than 320 lane miles this fiscal year, Mayor Levar Stoney’s office said Tuesday, as part of the mayor’s initiative to improve city streets and sidewalks.

Stoney visited crews working along Richmond’s segment of Chippenham Parkway, a paving project that spans nearly 20 lane miles and represents a $1.5 million investment to repair roads in the city’s South Side, on Tuesday.

The mayor’s office said that most of the project has happened at night in order to minimize congestion. Less traffic during the coronavirus pandemic has helped facilitate the efficiency of the project.

“I’m all about looking for the silver lining in this new normal, determining how we can work together to turn a bad situation into a productive one,” Stoney said in a statement. “The work done on our roads is a great example of that.”

According to figures from the mayor’s office, the city has paved more than 320 lane miles during the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, which accounts for a roughly $22 million investment. Stoney mentioned Tuesday that the city has other upcoming paving projects in mind, “including major thoroughfares like Broad Street, Ruffin Road and Fairfield, Fauquier and Patterson Avenues, as well as residential areas like Oakwood, Mosby, Whitcomb, Carytown South and the Fan.”

“In this city, there’s an equitable solution to every problem,” the mayor said. “You’re seeing our plan for equitable streets in action.”