Stoney: Reopening RVA requires more testing, lower hospitalizations, contact tracing

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says more testing for COVID-19, lower hospitalizations of patients with the coronavirus and increased contact tracing are needed before Virginia’s capital city can reopen.

In a press briefing providing an update on COVID-19 in Richmond, Mayor Stoney said he is awaiting further details about Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed partial reopening of Virginia–known as ‘phase one’–set to start May 15, before taking a stance whether Richmond should be under more restrictions.

“Let the data dictate that, let the evidence dictate where we have to go…,” Stoney said.

“That’s why I continue to caution all of our leaders at every single level before we move into any sort of phase of re-opening.”

Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said local contact tracing continues to ramp up; roughly 70 volunteers were trained this week to conduct contact tracing, on top of 20 who are currently in the field.

Avula said “my encouragement and plea to residents across the community and the county is that as the state moves to start hiring individuals to aid in contact tracing, that those of you who are from different cultures or speak different languages are going to be particularly helpful in doing some of that effective investigative work.”

Avula said he predicts a number of current volunteers will turn into hired contact tracers, part of the state’s 1,000-person goal to conduct contact tracing.

Mayor Stoney says more community testing for COVID–19 will occur next week, which are listed below.

Monday, May 11: Community Supermarket in the East End

Tuesday, May 12: The Southwood Apartment complex in the Southside

Thursday, May 14: Eastern Henrico Recreation Center; also open for city residents

An update was provided by Stoney on positive cases among Richmonders.

473 positive cases in the city

12 positive cases are within the city’s workforce

17 residents died due to COVID—19

