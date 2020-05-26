Stoney requests modified Phase One reopening plan for Richmond

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks at the city hall in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 14, 2020. Stoney said at a news conference Thursday that the most recently available data shows an increase in the number of coronavirus tests coming back positive in the last two weeks. He also said the data shows that the virus is having a disproportionate impact on people of color and noted that Richmond has a higher percentage of minorities than the rest of the state. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he is requesting Governor Ralph Northam to approve a modified Phase One reopening plan for the City of Richmond.

This modified Phase One reopening will place restrictions on indoor gatherings for places of worship and restrictions on personal grooming services.

“Many of our faith leaders have told me that they do not believe it is safe to reopen at this time, do not intend to reopen, and are worried about the health and safety of their parishioners,” Stoney wrote. “Barber shops and salons are certainly feeling the economic pressure of the extended closure, but also have concerns for the safety of their employees with prolonged exposure to clients.”

Earlier this month, Stoney asked the governor to delay Richmond entering Phase One for two weeks because he said the city needed more testing in order to safely reopen. He has now asked for the modified reopening plan because he said data from the Virginia Department of Health shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the city is still going up.

“I want to reopen our city, but a sustainable reopening requires a deliberate and incremental plan,” Stoney wrote in a tweet.

Other than the exceptions, here are what businesses will be able to reopen under the modified Phase One:

Retail stores can open at 50 percent occupancy

Restaurants, coffee shops and bars can have outdoor seating at 50 percent occupancy

Gyms can hold outdoor classes.

Campgrounds can have short term stays.

Currently, Richmond has 1,089 reported cases of the coronavirus and 20 deaths as a result.

