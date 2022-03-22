RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – In his weekly briefing on Tuesday, Mayor Levar Stoney answered questions about and reiterated major aspects of his proposal for the creation of a seven-person Civilian Review Board (CRB) to work alongside the Richmond Police Department (RPD) in the review of serious internal investigations.

He stated that the CRB would be given the maximum authority allowed under Virginia law. Stoney zeroed in on the fact that Virginia law does not allow CRBs to issue their own subpoenas, but rather must request them from the Richmond Circuit Court.

8News’ Ben Dennis pressed the mayor with questions about the CRB, particularly the statement that they would have the maximum possible authority allowed.

The Code of Virginia, Section 9.1, Chapter 6 allows civilian oversight bodies “to make binding disciplinary determinations in cases that involve serious breaches of departmental and professional standards, as defined by the locality.”

However, Stoney’s proposal currently before City Council only allows the CRB to “make policy, procedural, and non-binding recommendations to the Chief of Police.”

When questioned on this discrepancy, the Mayor said that this “maximum” referred to the proposed subpoena power. He said that the proposal as it stands is a “good d*** proposal”. He added that he was “willing to have the discussions”, but would not say whether he would consider giving the CRB binding disciplinary powers

In response to what the Mayor deemed were the most common questions from the public and media, Stoney restated from his proposal that the CRB would be an independent body that could request subpoenas, hire outside investigators, carry out investigations and be made up non-law enforcement related individuals who reflect the demographics of the city.

Stoney was also asked about who would be responsible for making appointments to the CRB. He said that three members would be appointed by City Council, three by the Mayor’s Office and one by the Chief of Police.

When asked if the CRB would be fully independent if the majority of its appointees came from the Mayor’s Office and RPD, Stoney simply asked, “What if the City Council had the majority? Would it be independent then?”