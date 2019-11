RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents will have their first opportunity Thursday to address Mayor Levar Stoney about his Navy Hill proposal.

Stoney, along with other city leaders, will speak on Nov. 14 at Carver Elementary in the first town hall meeting on the development proposal.

📢💭🏗️ On Thursday, November 14, the city will hold the first town hall meeting to discuss the #NavyHill proposal. The meeting will be at Carver Elementary in the 2nd District at 6:00. All are welcome! pic.twitter.com/t7ocZPPsQb — City of Richmond, VA (@CityRichmondVA) November 12, 2019

Anyone interested in attending will be permitted.

This story is developing.