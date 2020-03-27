Stoney to Northam: Let restaurants deliver mixed drinks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is supporting the restaurant industry’s efforts to allow delivery of cocktails. The mayor sent Governor Ralph Northam a letter Friday.

“It is my hope that by allowing restaurants to prepare to-go mixed beverages, relief will follow for these struggling businesses,” Mayor Stoney said in the letter.

Currently, Virginia ABC law allows restaurants to sell beer and wine for carryout and delivery orders but does not permit any mixed drinks from being sold.

Mayor Stoney cites states like California, Colorado, Kentucky, Vermont and Nebraska which have allowed the sale of to-go mixed drinks.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has required us all to think creatively to assist those who need us most,” Mayor Stoney writes. “As small businesses are on the brink of permanently closing, I’d be remissed not to attempt to advocate for the restaurants that make Richmond the thriving city it is.”