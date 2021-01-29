Stoney tweets update on his health after testing positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted out an update on his health Friday afternoon, two days after his office announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Stoney said on Thursday he had a high fever, chills, body aches and lost his sense of taste and smell.

“Yesterday it felt like a truck hit me,” the mayor tweeted. However, he followed up with that he is “on the mend. “

“For all the doubters, COVID-19 is real,” Stoney wrote in his tweet. “We must stay vigilant.”

The mayor’s office said Stoney was informed he tested positive on Tuesday morning after getting a PCR test Monday when he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Stoney said he has followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to isolate at home, and those who were in close contact with him are now in quatrain. The Richmond City Health District handled the contact tracing for Stoney’s case.

The mayor’s State of the City address was supposed to take place on Thursday, but after his test results has been rescheduled to take place virtually on Thursday, Feb. 11.

