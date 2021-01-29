Stoney’s decision to reconstruct teacher council draws rebuke from current members

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney notified his Teacher Advisory Council earlier this month of plans to reconstruct the panel to ensure “that all associated bodies have aligned goals,” a move that surprised its 19 members and provoked a strong rebuke of the mayor’s decision.

In an email on Jan. 7, Stoney thanked the council for its service and highlighted initiatives they accomplished since 2018, including providing free CPR classes for teachers and increasing state funding. Before sharing his intentions to reshape the council, the mayor told the group that his policy priorities for the city’s students and families has “evolved and expanded” since his first term.

“As I embark upon my second term as Mayor of the City of Richmond, I remain committed to the elevation of teacher voice as a critical component to policy-making,” Stoney wrote. “However, it is important for the success of both our students and our schools that all associated bodies have aligned goals. As such, I have decided to reconstitute MTAC and will revisit the criteria for membership.”

Members of the Mayor’s Teacher Advisory Council accused Stoney of informing them of the change just four days before they were set to meet, labeling his treatment as “disappointing and disrespectful” in their own letter to the mayor.

“This demonstrates a complete lack of respect for our very limited free time as educators that we have poured into advocacy work and preparing for that meeting,” they wrote on Wednesday. “We also don’t appreciate being disregarded as professionals; treatment that is in direct opposition to the goal of this council, which to remind you was to elevate teachers’ voices and include us in decision-making processes.”

A spokesperson for Stoney, Jim Nolan, told 8News that the mayor believes it’s vital for those on the council to have experience to help accomplish two of his second term goals: providing universal access to preschool and enhancing the path to college and careers in the city.

“To be clear, the mayor is not disbanding MTAC. Rather, it will be reconstituted in the coming year to better align with administration priorities and address the evolving needs of RPS families,” Nolan wrote in an email.

Nolan added that the new standard for the council will require that members are currently teaching. All current members of the Mayor’s Teacher Advisory Council previously worked at Richmond Public Schools and have the option to re-apply.

The panel shared other concerns with Stoney, claiming inadequate communication from his office and being underutilized over the last three years.

“We are extremely passionate about public education and believe it provides and invaluable service to the community,” they wrote. “If that does not ‘align’ with your second term goals, we believe that you are the one in need of a perspective change; not your advisory council.”

An issue that caused discord was the panel’s status as an advisory council and claims that the group desired to be recognized as a public body, according to an official in Stoney’s office who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The official alleged that the group met in private without the mayor or his staff regularly, saying the council was “reluctant to adhere to the guidelines of public bodies.”

This story will be updated. Stay with 8News for updates.