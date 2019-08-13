Stop gun violence: RPS to hold town hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will be hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

Superintendent Jason Kamras along with elected officials want to’ engage [the] community with healing, inspiration, and advocacy to address the horrific acts of gun violence that have been taking place in our communities.’

The discussion will include RPS student testimonies, a call, and response with the Drums Not Guns Foundation and Girls for a Change.

The event will take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Mosby Street from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.