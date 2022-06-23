RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe storms cut the power to three Richmond Public Schools Wednesday, forcing the district to close them Thursday, one day before students start summer break.

Wednesday’s storms in the Richmond area left thousands of Dominion Energy customers without power and damaged multiple homes.

Richmond Public Schools announced that three high schools in the city — Thomas Jefferson High School, Open High School and Huguenot High School — all lost power during the storms and will be closed to students and staff Thursday.

“We will notify families later today regarding the status of these schools opening tomorrow, Friday, June 24,” the division’s news release said.

The last day of school for Richmond Public Schools is Friday, when students are expected to be released two hours early.