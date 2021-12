RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is hoping for a “Christmas miracle” after a stray dog was hit by a train last night.

The dog was rushed to Virginia Veterinary Centers in an attempt to save his life.

All four of his legs were mangles but “his spirit is bright,” according to RACC.

RACC is asking for “good thoughts and healing prayers” for the dog’s attempted recovery.

The organization has named the dog Charlie Stuart Xavier — ‘Charlie,’ for short.