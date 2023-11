RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Mayor has been immortalized in front of the church where he now preaches.

East 16th Street in Richmond’s Southside has been renamed to Honorary Dr. Dwight C. Jones Way, after the city’s 79th mayor who served from 2009 to 2016.

The honorary street sign, at the intersection of East 16th Street and Decatur Street, sits outside of the First Baptist Church of South Richmond, where Dr. Jones is currently the senior pastor.