Street providing easier access to Main Street Station, 17th Street Famers Market reopens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Franklin Street between Ambler and 18th streets will officially reopen today with an event at 1 p.m.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Council President Cynthia Newbille will speak at the event marking the reopening of the street.

The $1.8 million project started last fall and the street has been closed since.

The new and improved street features bike lanes, brick crosswalks, decorative street lights and trees. As well as new asphalt and cobblestones.

“It’s designed to provide easier access to Main Street Station and the 17th Street Farmers Market via the Virginia Capital Trail,” the Richmond Department of Public Works said.

The street also aligns with the city’s Vision Zero initiative.