RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a Bridge Safety Inspection on Sept. 1, 2022, found the Texas Beach pedestrian bridge to have severe structural damage — forcing the closure of the only pedestrian byway to Texas Beach riverside access — more than a year later, the bridge will remain closed to park users through the summer.

The 2022 safety inspection found structural damage that could potentially result in the bridge’s collapse, according to Richmond Parks and Recreation. As a result, the bridge was officially closed.

Texas Beach bridge (Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News)

While money from the American Rescue Plan Act was designated for the repair or replacement of the bridge after the safety assessment in November 2022, as of May 2023, Richmond Parks and Recreation says the process is still underway to find the best solution to repair the bridge and restore access to Texas Beach. But, the bridge isn’t expected to be reopened anytime soon after this summer.

“This process will likely at least take a year from the summer of 2023,” Richmond Parks and Recreation said. “Once we have a timeline established for the repair we will post it publically so everyone can follow along with this complex and important project.”

There are no other ways for the public to access Texas Beach at this time as the land between the canal and the riverfront is owned by CSX, and permission has not been granted to cross the railroad tracks. But while Texas Beach is officially unavailable to those wanting to explore the James River Park System, there are other options to snag a spot on the riverfront for the day.

Those wishing to access the James River shore can do so by taking the North Bank Trail east towards downtown Richmond. The river can also be accessed at Pony Pasture, Reedy Creek, Ancarrows Landing, the Wetland, Great Shiplock Park and Belle Isle.