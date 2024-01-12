RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A raging fire was caught on camera, engulfing Carytown Burger and Fries and causing damage to the business.

Around 4:30 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 12, fire officials were called to Carytown Burger and Fries, located at 3449 W Cary St., after a nearby resident saw the building engulfed in flames. When crews arrived at the scene, they were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries.

One resident told 8News her dog woke up in the early hours of the morning and she heard noises coming from the alley but did not think much about it. When her dog would not calm down, she decided to look out her bedroom window and saw the entire building engulfed in flames.

She then called 911. The operator told her fire trucks were already on the way. When crews arrived at the scene, Lake said they were able to put the fire out quickly.

The general manager of the restaurant said he arrived at the restaurant at around 5:45 a.m. to let maintenance crews into the building to work when he saw the building on fire.

The damage caused to Carytown Burger and Fries restaurant located at 3449 W Cary St., after a large fire engulfed the business in the early morning of Friday, Jan. 12. (Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News)

According to the general manager, the fire started outside of the building, which spread to the second floor and left a hole in the ceiling. There was reportedly no damage to the kitchen.

The general manager told 8News that he plans to rebuild the business after the fire, but expects it to be a while before they reopen. In the meantime, the business’s employees will have to find other work.

8News has reached out to Richmond Fire and EMS for more information about the fire. Stay for more updates.