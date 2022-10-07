RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families at George Wythe High School were notified that a student had brought a gun onto the school grounds.

The School Resource Officer, Care & Safety associates and administrators reportedly took immediate action in confiscating the weapon and beginning disciplinary action, according to a letter from the acting principal, J. Austin Brown.

The response from the administration emphasized the school’s extensive security measures, including the use of metal detectors, cameras and alarms on exterior doors.

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority in Richmond Public Schools, and we take these incidents very seriously,” Brown’s letter reads. “Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. While peer pressure is great for our teens, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others. Working together, we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.”

The school will reportedly be further evaluating security measures as a result of the incident.