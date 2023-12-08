RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department charged a student after they allegedly brandished a knife during a fight with other students at Huguenot High School.

Around 1:15 p.m., a school resource officer from the Richmond Police Department stationed at Huguenot High School responded to a fight that had broken out among students at the school.

“During the altercation, a student brandished a knife,” a police spokesperson said. “The officer and RPS security staff recovered the weapon and the altercation ended without injuries to students.”

According to police, the student has been charged with possessing a weapon on school property.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Richmond Public Schools.