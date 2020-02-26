Student shares concerns about Richmond adult education center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A student at the Dream Academy in Richmond hoping to become a nurse is speaking out after learning the adult education center is not accredited.

The woman, who asked 8News not to publish her name, said in order to go to nursing school she must earn a diploma from an accredited institution. The academy is seeking accreditation through an organization called Cognia.

“I thought I was going to get my high school diploma versus a GED and I wanted to have that experience,” the student told 8News. “I’m brokenhearted. Not only for myself, but for everybody else and it just makes me feel very low. I did all of this work and I was lied to and led on.”

Dream Academy shared a statement with 8News on its accreditation status.

Dream Academy is not accredited and has never stated or suggested otherwise, we are in the process of accreditation. The curriculum we use is accredited by the same accreditation body we are seeking. This is not unusual for private institutions or for public schools. Richmond Public Schools, for example, has never met state standards for accreditation as a school district, nor has Petersburg and others public school districts in Virginia. Will you be doing a story about them? Dream Academy previously had a partnership with RPS that has been dissolved, and our school is going through the accreditation process with AdvancEd or now Cognia a national accrediting body for high schools. We expect to soon have a review from AdvancED or Cognia as we continue in the process. All schools start without accreditation and then work to meet the requirements. Accreditation has nothing to do with quality. In general, it is a requirement to receive federal funding, which is why colleges and universities lose accreditation often fail. Our program uses the state Standards of Learning as the basis for our courses, and the online provider, Edgenuity, has received state approval for its course offerings. RPS, Henrico Public Schools and Chesterfield Public Schools are among an array of school districts that contract with Edgenuity to offer courses via computer. Those who graduate from Dream Academy do so after completing the requirements that the state had in place when they started school.

Like other private schools, Dream Academy cannot use the state SOL tests, which are only provided to public schools. Dream Academy’s students who graduated are now enrolled in public and private colleges and universities, are serving in the military and are employed.

The best evidence that our program provides a quality education is the fact that our graduates pass the assessment tests that colleges give to ensure students can do the work. What is also true is that the founder and director has never been paid in the seven years of operation and that Dream Academy has offers the lowest tuition in the nation in seeking to provide a second opportunity for adults to earn a diploma. Dream Academy

Dr. Claudia Carter, senior vice president of accreditation services at Cognia, provided a statement to 8News about the process for an institution to become accredited.

“Cognia Accreditation requires that institutions must: meet the Cognia standards and Accreditation Policies, demonstrate quality assurance through internal and external review, and engage in continuous improvement,” Carter said.

“The process, which typically takes 12-24 months, begins with an institution applying for membership and accreditation. Then, a readiness review is conducted to determine whether or not the applicant has the capacity to eventually earn accreditation. A candidate found to be qualified submits to a rigorous review of evidence and documentation, after which an on-site engagement review is conducted. An engagement review team writes a detailed report that includes a recommendation regarding accreditation, which is submitted to the Cognia Global Commission for review and official action,” the statement continued.

