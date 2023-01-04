RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were sent to the hospital following a school bus crash that occurred on Powhite Parkway Bridge in Richmond.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officers were called to the Powhite Parkway Bridge — over the James River — for a reported vehicle crash.

According to police, a private school bus had been traveling southbound on Powhite Parkway when the crash occurred. The circumstances of the crash have not yet been released.

Two students and the bus driver were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital. There were other minor injuries reported as well.

Traffic near the scene of the bus crash. (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

