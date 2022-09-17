RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools and several businesses in Carytown have joined forces to help bring the city’s students together through art and creativity.

On Friday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., RPS students are invited to transform the sidewalks of Carytown into chalk murals in “Chalk Up the Town: Celebrating Unity in the Community.” The class with the best sidewalk design will win a prize.

Chalk will be available at the following businesses in Carytown:

  • AlterNatives Boutique
  • Bangles & Beads
  • Beasties
  • Clover
  • Glassboat
  • Ladles & Linens
  • Merrymaker Fine Paper
  • New York Deli
  • Pop of Confetti
  • Reveler Immersive Experiences
  • Ten Thousand Villages
  • The Spice & Tea Exchange of Richmond
  • World of Mirth

More information about this event is can be found on Facebook.