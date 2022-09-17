RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools and several businesses in Carytown have joined forces to help bring the city’s students together through art and creativity.
On Friday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., RPS students are invited to transform the sidewalks of Carytown into chalk murals in “Chalk Up the Town: Celebrating Unity in the Community.” The class with the best sidewalk design will win a prize.
Chalk will be available at the following businesses in Carytown:
- AlterNatives Boutique
- Bangles & Beads
- Beasties
- Clover
- Glassboat
- Ladles & Linens
- Merrymaker Fine Paper
- New York Deli
- Pop of Confetti
- Reveler Immersive Experiences
- Ten Thousand Villages
- The Spice & Tea Exchange of Richmond
- World of Mirth
More information about this event is can be found on Facebook.