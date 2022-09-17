RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools and several businesses in Carytown have joined forces to help bring the city’s students together through art and creativity.

On Friday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., RPS students are invited to transform the sidewalks of Carytown into chalk murals in “Chalk Up the Town: Celebrating Unity in the Community.” The class with the best sidewalk design will win a prize.

Chalk will be available at the following businesses in Carytown:

AlterNatives Boutique

Bangles & Beads

Beasties

Clover

Glassboat

Ladles & Linens

Merrymaker Fine Paper

New York Deli

Pop of Confetti

Reveler Immersive Experiences

Ten Thousand Villages

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Richmond

World of Mirth

More information about this event is can be found on Facebook.