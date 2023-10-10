RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Ballet will host its Studio Series performances in late October at the Ballet’s in-house Studio Theatre.

Organizers said Studio One will feature the revival of “Akwarium,” choreographed by Katarzyna Skarpetowska, and the premiere of “Vanishing Point,” choreographed by Young Soon Hue.

Skrapetowska’s Akwarium first premiered at the Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre in May of 2018.

A spokesperson for the Richmond Ballet said Akwarium is a contemporary ballet that is inspired by the atmosphere of an aquarium and “reflects the very human experience of sharing space, and the encounters, random or otherwise, that we have along the way.”

‘Akwarium’ is set to music by J.S. Bach and Robert Henke.

Hue’s Vanishing Point is said to be inspired by the variety of relationships, taking a “narrative look at human desire, love and loss.”

Organizers listed the following dates for Studio One performances:

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27

5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

Tickets to Studio One start at $25 and can be purchased online, by calling 804-344-0906 or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, located at 407 E. Canal St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.