Stump’s Pig and Pint raising money for family of 10 who lost home to fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond restaurant is looking to help a family of 10 who lost their home in a fire.

“It’s devastating,” said Rudolph Phelps. “Just getting past Thanksgiving, Christmas here… all the Christmas presents we had wrapped under the tree, destroyed.”

Phelps, his wife, and 8 children lost everything after a fire ripped through their South Richmond apartment.

When Jimmy Stump saw the aftermath on television, he knew he wanted to help.

“Oh my god. It’s not the gifts I was concerned about. The holiday’s about spending time with your family and if you don’t have a warm, secure place to spend with your family, then what are you going to do?” Stump said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of 10 without a home after South Richmond apartment fire

It’s why Stump and his wife invited the Phelps family to their restaurant, Stump’s Pig and Pint on Leigh Street, for dinner.

“Just the smile on their face and you feel that they felt at home was everything to us,” Stump said.

The Jackson Ward-area restaurant plans to host a fundraiser this weekend with 20 percent of the proceeds from food sales going to the Phelps family.

Stumps says the gesture is a way to help get the family back on their feet.

“They opened themselves up to us,” he said. “They told us everything they were going through and how this little light of hope has already made them feel much better.”

Creating a bond that will last forever.

“Last night, Rudolph came in and put his arms around me and said ‘Hey what’s up’ and so now to him and his kids I’m Un, Uncle Jimmy.”

