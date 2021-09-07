Style Weekly to publish final edition tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Longtime Richmond publication Style Weekly will be publishing its very last edition tomorrow.

The alternative weekly shared on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that the Sept. 8 publication will be the end of Style Weekly.

The paper, which reported for nearly 40 years on Richmond news, arts, business, and culture, was bought by Tribune Publishing in 2018. The closure comes in the wake of Tribune’s sale to hedge Fund Alden Global Capital in May.

The Facebook post did not include very many details but did give thanks to the team responsible for publishing the weekly and all of their readers.