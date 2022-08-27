RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is still time to submit your pet into the 2023 Richmond Animal League Calendar Contest before entries end on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Twelve winners will get to have their pet featured on a month in the 2023 Richmond Animal League calendar, with more winners featured on individual dates. The contest is based not only in submissions but in fundraising, with a $1 donation resulting in a vote for your pet in the contest.

The first place winner — the top fundraiser for the contest — will be the cover model for the 2023 Richmond Animal League calendar, will be featured on the month of their choice in the calendar and will win a professional photoshoot with Brittany Rose Petography.

The second through twelfth place winners will be featured in the remaining months of the calendar not chosen by the first place winner, and will also be photographed by Brittany Rose Petography.

In addition to the monthly cover stars, anyone who raises $125 in the contest will have their pet featured on a date throughout the calender.

Pets do not have to be adopted from Richmond Animal League to particpate, all pets are welcome to compete for their chance to be a star.

You can enter your pet here.