RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For any aspiring filmmakers, there is still time to produce and submit your one-minute short film for Richmond’s 60 Second Short Film Fest.

The 4th annual 60 Second Short Film Fest, hosted by Richmond Parks and Recreation and and the Enrichmond Foundation, will be held next spring. The festival accepts submissions from adult and youth filmmakers all over the world — including local directors.

If you are interested in throwing your hat into the ring, submissions for next year’s fest will remain open until Jan. 1, 2023. Any submitted film just has to be original and 60 seconds long or less, including title cards and credits.

If your film is accepted, you will receive notice by March 13, 2023. The 4th annual festival will be held at Pine Camp Theater, located at 4901 Old Brook Road in Richmond, on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Almost 600 films from around the world were submitted for the 2022 festival, and 33 films were ultimately selected to be screened and considered for awards.

For rules and more information, visit the film fest website.