Superintendent Kamras, Mayor Stoney help volunteers during tour of RPS distribution site

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools distribution sites are located all throughout the city to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

With food, laptops, internet hotspots and paper packets being handed out, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says the school system is committed to helping for as long as needed.

“This is going to be sustainable for as long as it needs to be,” said Kamras. “Until every child who needs them has them.”

Kamras visited the George Wythe High School distribution site Tuesday along with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

“There’s nothing like seeing it up close and personal,” said Mayor Stoney. “It is just as I expected. It’s organized. It’s efficient.”

Mayor Stoney and Superintendent Kamras spent time putting meals together and they also met with volunteers who are working to take care of those arriving at the distribution site.

“It’s team Richmond versus COVID-19,” added Stoney. “We are a giving, compassionate, resilient community.”

“Our buildings may be technically closed but our hearts are open and RPS is here and willing to do whatever it takes,” Kamras said.

