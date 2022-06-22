RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city leaders say supply chain issues are slowing down some much-needed upgrades on the city’s Southside.

Richmond Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch told 8News that the Department of Public Utilities is upgrading the gas line in Southside neighborhoods. However, one piece of material that crews need to finish the project — lateral lines — are experiencing supply chain issues. She said the supply chain issues are causing delays in shipments of that material. As the material comes in, the Woodland Heights, Swansboro, Swansboro West and Reedy Creek neighborhoods will be prioritized, Lynch said.

The Department of Public Utilities told 8News in a statement that crews will start installing services on the steel gas main from Carter Jones Park to the point where Forest Hill Avenue and Semmes Avenue merge. The department is organizing multiple service crews to minimize the road closure times.

According to the Department of Public Works, once DPU crews finish up the gas project, that’s when they can move in and begin installing and replacing ADA ramps where they’re needed.

The Swansboro area is scheduled for paving next year.

Jeff Hassler, who lives in Woodland Heights, said he and other neighbors have experienced gas issues in past years. “Gas coming up through the street and you can smell it when you’re walking around in the neighborhood,” he said.

Other residents told 8News their gas shut off for almost a month in the middle of December.

“I know that they use cast iron that’s been in place for decades if not a hundred years, and so we’re really glad that they’re finally getting to it,” Hassler said.

Hassler said the outcome of the gas project so far is worth the trouble.

“It has been a minor inconvenience. We’ve had to make some detours, but that’s a small price to pay for finally getting the infrastructure in shape,” he said.