RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire training facility envisioned for construction near a community center on Richmond’s southside is facing opposition from residents who live nearby.

The city’s planning commission voted Monday afternoon to recommend that the project pitched by the Richmond Fire Department be denied.

The department wants to build a three-story training facility near the Hickory Hill Community Center on East Belt Boulevard.

The purpose of the center is to allow crews to get hands-on training with realistic fire and smoke effects, as well as provide youth and CPR classes to community members.

Some people living in the city’s Cullenwood, Deerbourne and Cherry Gardens neighborhoods submitted letters to leaders saying the site is not suitable for such use. The new facility is intended to replace a similar, but now unused training center in Henrico County.

The city’s planning commission held a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday where they discussed the proposed fire training facility. The Urban Design Committee (UDC) recommended a denial of the project application at its March 9 meeting.

The committee said the proposed use and aesthetics are inconsistent with the neighborhood, open space, and community center.

The UDC added the proposal would remove existing greenspace in a historically marginalized neighborhood — which contradicts the Master Plan (Richmond 300) and RVAGreen 2050.

The committee referenced strong opposition from community members like Kenneth Gibson, the president of the Cullenwood Community Association Action Committee.

“I just thought it was crazy to be taking away a playground or a green space,” he said. “This was one of the first African American schools in this area, and you want to turn it into a fire facility, a burn facility. You know, to me, you’re diminishing that whole aspect of that.”

However, Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the eighth district, said she supports the fire department’s proposal for a new training center.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone’s telling my constituents that I’m trying to kill them with cancer,” she said.

Trammell said the fire department needs this facility to continue providing high-quality fire protection service to Richmond residents. She added the department gained strong support from a majority of those who attended neighborhood meetings.

Fire Chief Melvin Carter said he attempted community outreach by attending meetings in December and subsequently handing out flyers. The department’s proposal said the facility will be part-time with primary operations happening between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week.

According to the application, some training will involve alarms, metal-on-metal striking, and gas-powered engines for tools. Live training burns and theatrical smoke will also happen during the training, but the department said the smoke is non-toxic and sirens will not be used on site.

The fire department’s proposal will still go up to the Richmond City Council for consideration.