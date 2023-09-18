RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood and want to see positive changes in parking and pedestrian safety, here’s your chance to contribute.

The Manchester Alliance Association has created a survey for Manchester residents to describe problem areas for pedestrian safety and residential and business parking they are seeing in their neighborhoods and offer potential solutions. Residents will also be able to take a photo of the issue and upload it to the survey.

Manchester, Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/WRIC 8News)

Residents will be required to enter their email address, street or intersection location, problem and possible solution to the issue.

Previously, a public survey conducted by RVA Connects resulted in the public identifying several points of concern in the Manchester neighborhood, including top pedestrian needs for improvements coming off the Manchester and Mayo Bridges and around Old Town Manchester. Other top needs identified in the survey included missing sidewalks along Route 1, pedestrian safety and speed calming on Semmes Avenue, Cowardin Avenue, Hull Street and Midlothian Turnpike.

Responses are due by Monday, Sept. 25. The survey can be found online here.