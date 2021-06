RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — RVA Bike Share is adding 20 new stations around the City of Richmond.

🚲RVA Bikeshare system is expanding with 20 new stations which will be coming soon. Here is the map showing the proposed locations, we would love your opinion: https://t.co/lRipccllfU @CityRichmondVA @BikeWalkRVA @rvadotra pic.twitter.com/TpHarnl2Dc — RVA Bike Share (@RVABikeShare) June 3, 2021

The green circles show the proposed locations, and the yellow ones show the existing bike stations.

If you have a preference on where you want the new ones to go, you can fill out a survey online.